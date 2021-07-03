Taxpayers: here's what you need to know about qualifying for stimulus checks

A Virginia CPA recommends to file taxes early to get money faster.

Tim Robinson is a certified public accountant in Virginia Beach. Robinson said the tax filing season started late this year. He said The Covid-19 pandemic has led to changes in the way many of his clients are filing their taxes this year.

“Most clients saw their income drop, and they had unemployment for the first time in their lives," said Robinson.

Robinson said he’s getting a lot of questions from his customers about their qualification about a potential stimulus check.

“If your income has dropped from 2019 to 2020 and before your were not eligible for the stimulus, but now you are, you need to file to claim that," said Robinson.

Robinson explained if customers believe they fit in that category, they have to fill out a Recovery Rebate Credit Worksheet.

He recommends filing as soon as possible in order for the Internal Revenue Service to quickly process your information and distribute the proposed $1,400 stimulus check.

“The IRS based the payments on your 2019 returns. So, the way to get your payment is file now and the new stimulus is going to be based on your 2020 return," said Robinson.