This is the roster for the 2021 Celebrity Softball Game at Coors Field

The game is on Sunday, July 11 and features a roster of musicians, actors, sports all-stars and other celebrities.

DENVER — As part of the festivities surrounding the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game being held Denver in July, a celebrity softball game will also played on the field before the main event.

The first part of the roster was announced on Monday and participants include:

Quavo

Kane Brown

JoJo Siwa

Larry Walker

Karamo

DK Metcalf

Steve Aoki

Ross Butler

Noah Beck

Charles Melton

Resiente

Blake Gray

The Miz

J.I.D.

Derrick White

CC Sabathia

Jennie Finch

Hunter Pence

Vinny Castilla

The celebrity softball game will be played at Coors Field on Sunday, July 11 as part of doubleheader that also includes a game featuring minor league prospects.

Tickets for the games can be found here and start at $15 each.

The final rosters will be announced in early July.

The July 13 All Star Game game was set to be played in Atlanta, but Major League Baseball (MLB) pulled out after a new voting law was enacted in the state.

The last time the game was played in Colorado was in 1998, but the city had been in talks with MLB to host a future game and submitted a bid for 2024. The Rockies had supplied a detailed plan for hotel, event space and security that took months to assemble, and MLB staff had already made several site visits to Denver.

More than 2,000 volunteers are needed for the game and the festivities around it.