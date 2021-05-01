LIST: Here's the latest on mask requirements at DMV grocery stores

When it comes to grocery shopping, several chains have relaxed their mask requirements for shoppers while others are still requiring shoppers to wear a mask still.

WASHINGTON — In the transition to returning to "normal," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced eased indoor mask-wearing guidance last week for fully vaccinated people — allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and inside in most situations.

While a number of states, including Virginia and Maryland, immediately lifted their statewide mask mandates given the new guidelines from the CDC, many businesses are taking a wait-and-see approach when it comes to requiring customers to still wear masks inside.

When it comes to grocery shopping, several chains have relaxed their mandatory mask requirements for shoppers while others are still requiring shoppers to wear a face-covering until further notice.

Here's a look at grocery chains in our area and where they stand when it comes to masks/facial coverings:

Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's says, effective immediately, it will no longer require customers to wear masks in its stores if they are fully vaccinated. In an email, Trader Joe's said "We do not require proof of vaccination, as we trust our customers to follow CDC guidelines." Employees at Trader Joe's will still be required to wear masks.

Harris Teeter

Harris Teeter announced Friday that at this time it will continue to require everyone in their stores to wear masks.

"As we have throughout the pandemic, we are reviewing current safety practices, the CDC’s latest guidance, and soliciting feedback from our valued associates to guide the next phase of our policy," the company statement said.

Walmart

Walmart said Friday it will allow fully vaccinated customers at Walmart and Sam's Club to shop without a mask, although it may update that rule for certain areas of the stores. It will also follow state and local mandates, so stores in jurisdictions that require masks indoors will continue to enforce the rule. Walmart says fully vaccinated employees will be able to stop wearing masks on May 18 but said workers have the choice to continue wearing one if they want.

Giant

Giant Foods has not yet released any additional updates regarding whether masks will still be required for customers who are fully vaccinated. At this time, customers are still required to wear a mask or face covering when shopping at any of its locations across the DMV.

Safeway

It is unclear at this time if Safeway is planning to drop its mandatory mask mandate for customers. As of Monday, customers are still required to wear a mask and practice social distancing if shopping at any Safeway store.

Costco

Costco said Friday it will allow fully vaccinated members to shop without a mask, except in its Pharmacy, Optical and Hearing Aid sections. It will also follow state and local mandates, so stores in jurisdictions that require masks indoors will continue to enforce the rule. Costco says it won't be asking for proof of vaccination.

Target

In a statement Monday morning, the Minneapolis-based company said it "will no longer require fully vaccinated guests and team members to wear face coverings in our stores, except where it’s required by local ordinances."

It added that face coverings will continue to be strongly recommended for guests and team members who are not fully vaccinated.

Publix

Publix announced it would no longer require people to wear face masks indoors if they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The grocery store chain said it made the change in response to new guidance from the CDC. The changes at Publix take effect May 15.