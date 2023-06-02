Those being honored at DC Capital Pride 2023

All honorees will be recognized at The Capital Pride Honors on June 2 at 7 p.m.

WASHINGTON — Nine people and organizations in Washington, D.C. were honored Friday night for being outstanding advocates and leaders of the LGBTQ+ community.

From the first drag queen to perform at the White House, to the president of the Latinx History Project, there are a variety of individuals being honored at the award ceremony.

The Capital Pride Honors kicked off at 7 p.m.

Every year, the Capital Pride Alliance honors leaders and activists in the nation's capital who have furthered the causes important to the LGBTQ+ community.

The Honorees:

Paving the Way Award - Admiral Rachel L. Levine, MD

The Paving the Way Award acknowledges a person or organization that has provided extraordinary contributions, support, and/or advocacy that has impacted the LGBTQ+ community, and whose leadership has inspired continued progress.

Admiral Rachel Levine was chosen as this year's Pave the Way Award recipient. Levine currently serves as the 17th Assistant Secretary for Health for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, after being nominated by President Joe Biden and confirmed by the U.S. Senate in 2021.

Every day, Levine says she works to help the nation overcome the COVID-10 pandemic and wants to build a stronger foundation for a healthier future.

Levine is also the head of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, one of the eight uniformed services.

After receiving her degrees from Harvard College and Tulane University School of Medicine, Levine completed her training in Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine at a medical center in New York City.

While working as a physician, Levine focused on the intersection between mental and physical health. She treated children, adolescents and young adults.

Super Hero Award - Earline Budd

The Super Hero Award recognizes additional significant and important contributions to the LGBTQ+ community provided by a past Capital Pride Hero.

Longtime Washingtonian, Earline Budd, has worked in LGBTQ+ advocacy locally for over 35 years. Officials claim she played an essential role in challenging how transgender sex workers in the District are treated in prison and by police.

Budd continues to help people through illness, homelessness, family rejection, poverty, and violence.

Budd claims her career kicked off in 1987 when she was asked to leave the Kalorama Road Skating Rink under the business's ban on "crossdressing." She was able to successfully file a complaint with the DC Office of Human Rights, claiming that the skating rink had clearly discriminated against her as a transgender person.

OHR agreed and the skating rink was forced to pay the maximum charge of $400 to Budd.

Not only did the skating rink reverse its own policy, but it also issued Budd a handwritten apology letter.

Heroes

The Hero Award recognizes individuals who have furthered the causes important to LGBTQ+ community in the region.

Abdur-Rahim Briggs

In 1994, Briggs finished his studies at California State University and relocated to Washington, D.C. to start performing volunteer work for organizations such as Us Helping Us, People Into Living, Inc.

This is where he began receiving various awards for his service.

During his 29 years of community work, Briggs served as Founder and Board Member of the Ummah Endowment Fund (2002-2008), President-CEO for Al Sura, Inc. (2008-2016), and President-CEO for Project Briggs, Inc. (2016-Present).

Nancy Cañas

Cañas serves as the President of the Latinx History Project, located in Washington, D.C.

The Latinx History Project is a grassroots organization that documents and preserves the community's history and educates the public on the rich identities and societal contributions of the Latinx LGBTQ community to promote tolerance and acceptance.

"Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have raised over $150,000 to help support local Latinx LGBTQ organizations across the U.S. and abroad," said Cañas. "These funds have gone towards feeding, housing, and providing financial relief to those most vulnerable among us — specifically those in our community who are undocumented.

Ben Rosenbaum

Rosenbaum moved to the District after working on the successful campaign of Kristen Gillibrand to the House of Representatives in 2006. He spent 15 years on Capitol Hill.

Rosenbaum is active in D.C.'s queer and Jewish communities, serving in various leadership roles with the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington.

In 2022, Rosenbaum was recognized in the inaugural class of the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington’s “Capital Chai” honorees, recognizing 18 leaders under 40 who are committed to making the world a better place.

He served as chair of Nice Jewish Boys DC, a social organization for gay, bi, trans, and queer Jews, for nine years. In this role, he oversaw many new programs.

Shi-Queeta-Lee

Known for her iconic impressions of music legends such as Diana Ross, Tina Turner and Mary J. Blige, Shi-Queeta-Lee is a drag queen illusionist who performs and lives in Washington, D.C. She presents the revue: “A Drag Salute to Divas & Devos.”

Shi-Queeta Lee has been seen on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” (Season 4), ABC’s Ugly Betty, The Wire, Drag City: DC, Verizon In The Know “Behind the Drag.”

She was the very first drag queen to perform at the White House.

Breaking Barriers Award

The Breaking Barriers Community Impact Award acknowledges an individual or organization who has demonstrated a significant impact to the LGBTQ+ community at either the local or national level and who has helped eliminate barriers for social, personal, or professional growth of the LGBTQ+ community.

Drag Story Hour celebrates reading alongside the glamorous art of drag. The DMV chapter creates diverse, accessible, and culturally-inclusive family programming where kids can express their authentic selves.

D’Manda Martini, Mx. Bella, Charlemagne Chateau, and Tara Hoot are all regular storytellers with Drag Story Hour DMV.

National LGBTQ Task Force

The task force is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. It advances full freedom, justice and equality for LGBTQ+ people.

The Bill Miles Award for Outstanding Volunteer Service - Brandon Bayton

The Bill Miles Award for Outstanding Volunteer Service acknowledges exemplary contributions to the Capital Pride Alliance, its programs, initiatives or other Pride-sponsored activities.

Bayton has been a Washington, D.C. resident for nearly 24 years. He began volunteering for the Capital Pride Alliance in April of 2022.