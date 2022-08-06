Traffic Alert: These roadways will be closed Saturday for Capital Pride Festival

Pride festival events, such as the pride parade, will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 11 and run through Monday, June 13 at 3 a.m.

WASHINGTON — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Capital Pride Festival will take place in person in the District. As people come together to celebrate and honor the LGBTQIA+ community, D.C. officials have released areas where streets will be closed and parking restrictions will be put in place.

Street Closures:

3rd Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

4th Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Emergency No Parking:

Drivers can expect to see signage along the impacted roadways alerting people of the road closures. Anyone who parks in an emergency no parking zone will be ticketed and towed.

Officials also say the closures are subject to change and drivers can visit the DC Police Traffic Twitter page for the latest traffic information.