'It’s just a given, it's going to happen' | Local trans women say enough is enough when it comes to violence

Human Rights Commission says at least 284 transgender people have been murdered since 2013. Local women say it's time for a change.

“When I walked out of the store that’s when they started to throw their hands up and started to attack me,” she continued. “And the rest, unfortunately, is part of my story.”

“That’s a man! Look at him! Who does he think he’s fooling?” Poston said the men yelled at her.

“I was attacked by four men in broad daylight. Next to a fire station. For simply existing.”

But Poston learned the world is not always an accepting place and can it be a cruel and dangerous one too. The day before Easter 2017 along Florida Avenue in Northeast, Poston said she was the victim of a hate crime.

“You know as a 6-foot, 3-(inch), 250-plus trans woman, it is, you know, safe to say that I draw a lot of attention,” Poston said.

Monroe Poston always stood out from the crowd. Especially after the DC native transitioned to living her life as a woman.

Stories of Violence : A Unique Community Problem

The stories of violence against the transgender community are becoming more and more common.

For Kaniya Walker it happened in 2014 while she was doing what she calls “sex work,” being paid for sex, in Birmingham, Alabama.

“They held me against a wall, with a gun to my head,” Walker said.

“But the thing about it was that, of course, doing that type of work you don't know what to do (when attacked),” Walker said, worried police could point the finger at her for what happened.

“Should I call the police? Or should I not call the police? Because number one, I'm Black, then I'm trans. And I'm in Alabama. So, I'm like, are they going to blame it on me?”

That same year threats made against Taylor Chandler shook her to the core. She said they came via text messages after her transgender identity became public.

“'Wish you burned to death',” Chandler said the texts read. “That they would rape you and make sure that you're dead, and all these horrible things.”

Chandler said the anger and animosity against the transgender community is something others simply don’t have to deal with.

“For straight people, they go out and do stuff and never think that they could be killed or harmed,” Chandler said.