Pride Month isn't over! Arlington to hold inaugural festival this weekend

Arlington has held Pride events before, but this is its first full-scale festival.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARLINGTON, Va. — Capital Pride in D.C. might be over, but Pride Month isn't and there are still ways to celebrate in the DMV. Arlington will host its inaugural Pride festival this weekend.

“We just wanted the same level of representation and Pride in our town,” said Lindsey Hinton, co-organizer of Arlington Pride. “That really solidifies us as a community, when we have something we can say is ours and we can be proud of.”

Pride is a celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community. Arlington has held Pride events before, but this is its first full-scale festival. The idea to bring the first Pride festival to Arlington started a few years ago.

“We found so many neighboring towns that had Pride, but Arlington did not,” Hinton said. “No one could tell us why, so we created one.”

The Arlington Pride festival is happening Saturday, June 25 from 12-7 p.m. It will be held at Rosslyn Gateway Park on Lee Highway in Arlington. The event is free and for all ages. There will be music, food vendors, drinks, drag entertainment and more.

“It’s for everyone. It’s a space to be free and seen and loved and wanted,” Hinton said. “And we’re hoping everyone loves a free event. We all need to take our hair down and enjoy ourselves.”

This isn’t the only Pride event happening in Northern Virginia this weekend. To find a complete list of what’s happening, click here.