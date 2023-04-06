Spotlight on National LGBTQ Task Force's 50 years of advocacy work

The Capital Pride Alliance recently honored the National LGBTQ Task Force at the annual Pride Honors event for breaking barriers, after 50 years of advocacy work.

The organization, which first started in New York City, but is now based in Washington D.C., is the longest and oldest national LGBTQ+ political advocacy organization since its inception in 1973.

“From lobbying the American Psychiatric Association to remove homosexuality as a mental illness to leading repeal efforts around 'Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,' to making sure we’re counted in the Census, the Task Force has lived at the intersection of advocacy and organizing for 50 years,” said the organization.

With the goal to push for freedom, justice and equality for LGBTQ+ people, the recognition by Capital Pride Alliance is an accomplishment. Executive Director Kierra Johnson accepted the Breaking Barriers: Community Impact Award on Friday.

Despite the progress it made to end discrimination and increase visibility, millions of people continue to face barriers in housing, employment, healthcare, retirement, and basic human rights.

“We’re thrilled to be celebrating our 50th anniversary but we’re also looking at the next 50 years,” said Cathy Renna of the National LGBTQ Task Force. “It’s not an easy time to be LGBTQ in this country. We don't see ourselves as just simply a gay rights organization. We're an organization that’s also working for economic equity, racial equity, reproductive rights, rights for women, rights for the disabled, etc. It's really important because it helps people understand that our community is that diverse. We are a part of every facet of our culture.”

The task force is aware of the progress over the last 50 years but recognizes the need to address barriers facing the LGBTQ community. Hundreds of anti-LGBTQ legislation has been introduced across the country, including book banning and so-called Don’t Say Gay bills.

Advocates say many of the bills are passing, and many are targeting the trans community.

“I think what we're really grappling with now is the trans community being targeted and people starting to need to get know trans and non-binary people,” said Renna. “Those are parts of the community most targeted and at risk right now.”

In the midst of a gun violence epidemic in the country, the task force has also branched into policy work in that area as well.

The task force also hosts Creating Change, considered the nation’s foremost political, leadership, and skills-building conference for the LGBTQ movement.