WASHINGTON — One LGBTQ march on Friday took time to fight for equity on DC’s streets.

The DC Dyke March reconvened downtown and in Dupont Circle Friday afternoon with hundreds of participants. The name of the march is part of a movement in the LGBTQ+ community to reclaim the word "dyke," one of the most widely known lesbian slurs, to take back the word's power.

The march, which had no permits, nor any affiliation with the official Capital Pride events happening this weekend, stepped off from Franklin Park.

“Here we are in Washington, D.C., celebrating love, celebrating concern for each other, and the people that we love,” said marcher Simran Sethi.

The marchers called for an end to police brutality, more protections for transgender people, and for the courts and Congress to stop infringing on the rights of American women.

“I don’t want the state to decide what happens with my body,” said marcher Ria Thompson-Washington.

Marcher Kate Winger said participating in the event was also special because it allowed everyone to come together as a community.

“Personally, what I can speak to right now is that I’m all warm and fuzzy inside,” she said.

There’s a good chance many of the people at Friday’s march will also participate in the Capital Pride parade Saturday.

If so, Capital Pride Alliance Board President said they should expect a change this year compared to years past.

“It’s going to be going down a new route this year, so we’re very excited,” he said. “We’re going to be starting at 14th and T, coming down, and it will end through Dupont Circle and go out through Dupont Circle area. So, we’re still staying in quote, the gayborhood area, and we’re making sure we’re touching all of the community.