Danica Roem reflects on time in House of Delegates as she sets eyes on state senate

"This is our commonwealth of Virginia, too. It's our time to represent it. It's out time to serve in it and it's our time to be part of every aspect of our society."

Example video title will go here for this video

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — At WUSA9, we share a belief that so many of you have: Pride matters.

We're committed to sharing the stories of our neighbors in the LGBTQ+ community. That includes one of our local representatives, like Virginia Delegate Danica Roem.

She's opening up about her experience as an openly transgender elected official.

Roem chose Manassas National Battlefield Park to meet for our interview where the first clash occurred between Union and Confederate armies in the Civil War.

"This battlefield is a testament to the fact that it's been worse here and we have had the worst way possible of resolving our differences," she said.

Today, Roem is on the front lines of a different battle – protecting the rights of those who are transgender, as many states – including Virginia – look to limit their rights – from who can play sports to restroom access.

"This is our commonwealth of Virginia, too. It's out time to represent it. It's our time to serve in it and it's our time to be part of every aspect of our society."

Roem made history in 2017 as the first openly transgender person elected and seated in a state legislature in the U.S.

She never shied away from her gender identity.

In one campaign ad, Roem could be seen applying makeup and taking hormone pills.

"This is just who I am."

That year, she defeated 13-term Republican Bob Marshall, who was known for consistently sponsoring anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.

"At that point, there was really a big question about what was I really going to do in office? Was this just a fluke? Was this just part of a wave? What really happened?" Roem said.

Roem was re-elected in 2019 and 2021, focusing her campaign and efforts not just on trans rights.

"I am trans," she said. "I never say I'm trans, but, I say I'm trans and I care about fixing Route 28. And I care about Medicaid expansion, and I care about feeding hungry kids."

Roem says part of being effective is ignoring any personal, vile attacks and instead focus on reaching across the aisle.

"I know that simply by being out here and doing my job and representing the people of my lifelong home community, they respond really well to that," she said. "They're like 'Yeah, Danica, we know you're trans. That's fine. Go do your job.'"

Roem admits she wouldn't be in the space to do this job had she not confronted and won her inner battles.

"I knew I was trans by the time I was 10-years-old and at the same time, I was going to Catholic school. Who was I going to talk to about this?"

Roem says she was self-destructive and spiraling until shortly after her 28th birthday – when she sought help from a psychologist.

"I said 'Hey, I'm a trans and I need to figure out what I'm doing because I can't keep living like this anymore.' I was feeling like I was just suffocating and at that point; I got the help that I needed."