75 years in, Annie's Paramount Steakhouse still serving DC communities

Annie's has been a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community for decades, even as places like it face increasing pushback nationwide.

This week we're taking the opportunity to share stories of the LGBTQ people, allies and issues that make the DMV what it is.

Somewhere over in the Dupont neighborhood — specifically, at 1609 17th St NW — you’ll find a place where things just click.

“We have a lot of the neighborhood people, they've been coming here forever,” said Al Sekscienski, a longtime employee at Annie's Paramount Steakhouse. “It’s always a good time.”

Long before D.C. had many places where people could share a meal with their loved ones, whoever they might be, Annie’s Paramount Steakhouse opened its doors and welcomed everyone in. It’s since become an institution for the gay community and an icon among D.C. businesses.

For longtime employees, there’s only one other place like it.

“It’s a home away from home,” said Mano, whose first serving shift at the restaurant was in 1975.

“It's like a big family here,” added Sekscienski, a waiter at Annie’s since 2003.

“Annie's and a number of other gay establishments — they're important for a reason,” said Georgia Katinas, who runs the restaurant her grandfather opened in 1948. “I think a lot of the men who found safe havens in gay spaces, they didn't have relationships with their families necessarily anymore, a lot of friends had excommunicated; things had changed for them.”

When George Katinas arrived stateside from Greece and opened Paramount Steakhouse, Georgia says they saw no business or moral sense in keeping people out, regardless of societal norms.

“I think having an immigrant mentality, I think having each of their individual personalities, fed into creating a place where, come one, come all,” she said.

By the time the restaurant relocated to its current spot, it had been renamed to commemorate George’s sister Annie, who was known for giving the restaurant its heart.

“Annie was a safe person. She was a mother figure for a lot of them,” said Katinas of her great-aunt, who many of the longtime employees call “Mama Annie.”

“Annie herself was wild. She was fun, but she also was a listener. She was known to be leaning over the bar, holding someone's hands, having a conversation.”

“She didn't care how rich or poor you were, or whatever,” said Scott Paxton, who bonded with Annie after becoming a bartender in the restaurant in 2000. “You're a human being and you deserve to be treated with respect no matter what.”

In a city where restaurants with critical acclaim and wait-list reservations come and go, and staff turnover is a constant industry feature, Katinas says that original Annie’s mentality has helped keep the restaurant busy and thriving in its 75th year.

“When I hire new people, what I say to them is when someone walks in that door, you make them feel like they're part of the family, whether it’s their first time here or their hundredth, ” she said. “We typically like to invest in employees that we know are going to be around for a long time and make this work for them.”

As the staff continues celebrating their milestone anniversary, and planning for WorldPride 2025, Georgia acknowledges the landscape today is very different than it was when her grandfather first arrived in D.C.

"There are so many gay spaces in this city that are very integrated. And maybe some people may say there's not a need for it. What I see, though, is such relief of so many men who walk into Annie's and they look around and they're like, 'I'm comfortable here,'” she said. “I think it still does have a lot of power and a lot of beauty."

Katinas says that doesn't just mean big celebrations — Annie's Paramount Steakhouse supports LGBTQ+ charities and causes in the area.

“I think that Annie's will never take the easy route of we slap a rainbow on it and therefore it's LGBTQ friendly,” said Katinas.

That's become increasingly meaningful, she says, as spaces like Annie's face increased pushback nationwide, predominantly from conservative communities.