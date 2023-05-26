Your guide to DC Pride

WASHINGTON — The DC Pride Parade and Festival is right around the corner.
Join the Capital Pride Alliance and WUSA9 June 10 and 11 to celebrate Pride and the LGBTQ+ community.
This year's celebration kicks off Friday, June 2 with an award ceremony honoring outstanding individuals, leaders, and activists in the region who have furthered causes important to the LGBTQ+ community.
Friday, June 2:
- From 7 p.m. until 10:30 p.m., the Capital Pride Alliance will be honoring outstanding individuals, leaders, and activists in the region who have furthered causes important to the LGBTQ+ community at Penn Social in Northwest D.C.
- Tickets start at $25 per person to attend the ceremony.
- All proceeds will go to Capital Pride Alliance and the Pride 365 Fund.
Monday, June 5:
- Hosted by Busboys and Poets Brookland, doors to the event open at 7 p.m., with the show starting at 7:30 p.m.
- Audience members can expect a diverse chorus of voices, and an array of professional spoken word performers, open mic rookies, and more!.
- Tickets start at $15 per person.
Thursday, June 8:
- Kicking off at 8 p.m., anyone 21 years old and up is invited to the pool party of the year held at the Penthouse Pool and Lounge on 4th Street in Southeast D.C.
- Enjoy music, cocktails, and appetizers, all while cooling off in the pool and making new friends.
- Tickets start at $25 to attend the event.
Friday, June 9:
- From 9 p.m. until 3:30 a.m., head to Echostage in Northeast D.C. for the Capital Pride official opening party.
- Riot! is a giant dance party featuring a star-studded drag performance line-up including Alaska Thunderf--- and Tatianna from RuPaul’s Drag Race.
- Tickets start at $25 per person to attend.
Saturday, June 10:
- Pre-game for the parade with an all-you-can-eat brunch and some bubbly at Viceroy Washington, D.C. in Northwest.
- Tickets start at $60 for the brunch buffet. This includes two drink tickets.
- From noon until 10 p.m., the Capital Pride Block Party will take over historic 17th Street.
- Attendees can expect entertainment, food and drink, local vendors, and good vibes all around.
- From 3 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., the parade will take place in D.C.'s Logan and Dupont Circle neighborhoods.
From 8 p.m. until midnight, cool off after the parade with a pool party at Penthouse Pool and Lounge on U Street in Northwest D.C.
Anyone looking to attend must be 21 years old and older.
This event is free to attend, but attendees must register ahead of time online.
- From 9 p.m. until 3 a.m., head to this Northeast D.C. event space for a night of music and dancing.
- The renowned DJ Duo Thunderp--- will be taking the stage.
- Anyone 18 years old and up is encouraged to attend.
- Tickets start at $35 per person.
Sunday, June 11:
- Head to Pennsylvania Avenue anytime from noon until 10 p.m. for the 2023 Pride Festival.
- Enjoy a full day of entertainment on three stages, food, drink and advocacy with over 300 exhibitors.
- This is the largest annual event in the national capital region and it continues to be FREE to the public.
- From 1 p.m. until 8 p.m., international and local talent will take the Capital Stage that sits at the east end of the festival on Pennsylvania Avenue at 3rd Street.
- From 8 p.m. until 10 p.m., a sunset dance part will be held.
- Idina Menzel is headlining the concert.
WATCH NEXT:
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.