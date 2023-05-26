Your guide to DC Pride

Let's get loud, let's get proud! The DC Pride Parade and Festival is right around the corner.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON — The DC Pride Parade and Festival is right around the corner.

Join the Capital Pride Alliance and WUSA9 June 10 and 11 to celebrate Pride and the LGBTQ+ community.

This year's celebration kicks off Friday, June 2 with an award ceremony honoring outstanding individuals, leaders, and activists in the region who have furthered causes important to the LGBTQ+ community.

Friday, June 2:

From 7 p.m. until 10:30 p.m., the Capital Pride Alliance will be honoring outstanding individuals, leaders, and activists in the region who have furthered causes important to the LGBTQ+ community at Penn Social in Northwest D.C.

Tickets start at $25 per person to attend the ceremony.

All proceeds will go to Capital Pride Alliance and the Pride 365 Fund.

Monday, June 5:

Hosted by Busboys and Poets Brookland, doors to the event open at 7 p.m., with the show starting at 7:30 p.m.

Audience members can expect a diverse chorus of voices, and an array of professional spoken word performers, open mic rookies, and more!.

Tickets start at $15 per person.

Thursday, June 8:

Kicking off at 8 p.m., anyone 21 years old and up is invited to the pool party of the year held at the Penthouse Pool and Lounge on 4th Street in Southeast D.C.

Enjoy music, cocktails, and appetizers, all while cooling off in the pool and making new friends.

Tickets start at $25 to attend the event.

Friday, June 9:

From 9 p.m. until 3:30 a.m., head to Echostage in Northeast D.C. for the Capital Pride official opening party.

Riot! is a giant dance party featuring a star-studded drag performance line-up including Alaska Thunderf--- and Tatianna from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Tickets start at $25 per person to attend.

Saturday, June 10:

Pre-game for the parade with an all-you-can-eat brunch and some bubbly at Viceroy Washington, D.C. in Northwest.

Tickets start at $60 for the brunch buffet. This includes two drink tickets.

From noon until 10 p.m., the Capital Pride Block Party will take over historic 17th Street.

Attendees can expect entertainment, food and drink, local vendors, and good vibes all around.

From 3 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., the parade will take place in D.C.'s Logan and Dupont Circle neighborhoods.

From 8 p.m. until midnight, cool off after the parade with a pool party at Penthouse Pool and Lounge on U Street in Northwest D.C.

Anyone looking to attend must be 21 years old and older.

This event is free to attend, but attendees must register ahead of time online.

From 9 p.m. until 3 a.m., head to this Northeast D.C. event space for a night of music and dancing.

The renowned DJ Duo Thunderp--- will be taking the stage.

Anyone 18 years old and up is encouraged to attend.

Tickets start at $35 per person.

Sunday, June 11:

Head to Pennsylvania Avenue anytime from noon until 10 p.m. for the 2023 Pride Festival.

Enjoy a full day of entertainment on three stages, food, drink and advocacy with over 300 exhibitors.

This is the largest annual event in the national capital region and it continues to be FREE to the public.

From 1 p.m. until 8 p.m., international and local talent will take the Capital Stage that sits at the east end of the festival on Pennsylvania Avenue at 3rd Street.

From 8 p.m. until 10 p.m., a sunset dance part will be held.

Idina Menzel is headlining the concert.