Yes, 2023 DC Pride is still on despite air quality concerns

Officials will continue to monitor conditions throughout the weekend.

WASHINGTON — Pride festivities in the District are expected to go on as scheduled.

The Capital Pride Alliance says it will continue to closely monitor the air quality situation resulting from Canadian wildfire smoke and take the necessary precautions in consultation with DC government.

Currently, officials say the 2023 DC Pride Parade, Festival and Concert will still happen despite air quality concerns.

As smoke from the wildfires in Canada continues to make its way across out area, the Capital Pride Alliance is focused on this rainbow of colors.

"You know we all in the event planning world know anything can happen but the air quality and smog is not something we anticipated," said Executive Director of Capital Pride Alliance, Ryan Bos.

On Thursday night, a Pride celebration that was set to be held on the South Lawn of the White House, was pushed to Saturday. And, the Alliance made the decision to postpone their rooftop pool party to June 22.

Bos added, "Just felt it was the right decision. Throughout the day it was getting worse for a while and other major events did cancel so we thought it was best."

While they don't want rain on their parade, they are hoping the wind will clear out some room for a rainbow this weekend.

"Everyone needs to exercise their own personal judgement but I don't see any reason for anyone to worry that we won't be able to march in the streets," said Bos. Explaining that "this year our community has faced a lot of threats and challenges just with the hate that is permeating our communities so we are all looking forward to coming together this weekend to just reaffirm our values, kindness and that love beats hate."

WUSA9 also checked in with the organizers of the DC Front Runners Pride Run 5K.

They say the race is still on for Friday, but that they take safety seriously and are allowing participants to defer their spot to next year or switch to a virtual run.

Those who wish to participate virtually or next year due to the conditions must make a request by Friday afternoon.