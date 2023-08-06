Traffic Alert: 2023 Capital Pride Parade and Block Party road closures

For those who plan to take Metro to the celebration, WMATA says it is expecting ridership at some stations to double compared to a normal weekend.

WASHINGTON — The 2023 Capital Pride Parade and Block Party kicks off Saturday and DC Police are warning drivers in the area that several roadways will be closing as early as 4 a.m.

The Capital Pride Parade will be held on Saturday, June 10. The parade's 1.5-mile route will make its way through Dupont Circle and Logan Circle. The celebration continues Sunday with the Capital Pride Block Party in Dupont Circle and the Pride Festival along Pennsylvania Avenue.

DC Police have released a list of roadways that will not allow parking and/or be fully closed to drivers.

Emergency No Parking

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 4:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

15th Street from U Street to Rhode Island Avenue, NW

T Street from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW

14th Street from U Street to Rhode Island Avenue, NW

Rhode Island Avenue from 14th Street to Scott Circle, NW

Massachusetts Avenue from Scott Circle to 17th Street, NW

Massachusetts Avenue from Dupont Circle to 22nd Street, NW

17th Street from Massachusetts Avenue to Q Street, NW

P Street from Logan Circle to 22nd Street, NW

20th Street from Q Street to New Hampshire Avenue, NW

21st Street from Q Street to N Street, NW

O Street from New Hampshire Avenue to 22nd Street, NW

Hopkins Street between O Street and P Street, NW

Street Closures

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

17th Street from Rhode Island Avenue to Q Street, NW

P Street from 18th Street to 16th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 10:30 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

15th Street from U Street to Rhode Island Avenue, NW

T Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

Swann Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

S Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

Riggs Place from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

R Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

Corcoran Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

Q Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

Church Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

P Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

O Street from 16th Street to 15th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 12:30 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

14th Street from U Street to Thomas Circle, NW

T Street from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW

S Street from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW

Riggs Place from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW

R Street from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW

Corcoran Street from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW

Q Street from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW

P Street from 14th Street to Logan Circle, NW

Rhode Island Avenue from Logan Circle to Scott Circle, NW

Massachusetts Avenue from 22nd Street to 13th Street, NW

17th Street from Rhode Island Avenue to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

18th Street from R Street to N Street, NW

19th Street from R Street to Dupont Circle, NW

P Street from Logan Circle to 22nd Street, NW

New Hampshire Avenue from Dupont Circle to N Street, NW

20th Street from M Street to Connecticut Avenue, NW

21st Street from Florida Avenue to N Street, NW

Q Street from New Hampshire Avenue to 21st Street, NW

O Street from New Hampshire Avenue to 22nd Street, NW

N Street from New Hampshire Avenue to 22nd Street, NW

Hopkins Street from P Street to O Street, NW

Newport Place from 22nd Street to 21 Street, NW

The following streets will be restricted to local traffic only from approximately 12:30 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. Residents or workers needing to access this area will be allowed to travel past the road closures:

New Hampshire Avenue from U Street to Dupont Circle

New Hampshire Avenue from 22nd Street to Dupont Circle

18th Street from Florida Avenue and R Street, NW

19th Street from Florida Avenue and R Street, NW

21st Street from Florida Avenue and R Street, NW

All street closures and listed times are subject to change upon prevailing or unexpected conditions. Signs will be placed along the impacted roads. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed, according to D.C. Police.

