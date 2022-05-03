Planet Fitness invites high school students to work out for free all summer long

Planet Fitness will award all teens one $500 scholarship in each state, and one grand prize $5,000 scholarship at the end of the summer.

Planet Fitness is helping parents to get their teens out of the house and stay active this summer by offering a one-of-a-kind benefit: a free memberships for the entire summer.

The initiative was formerly known as the Teen Summer Challenge, which launched back in 2019 to help students to stay active at a time when gym classes, after-school activities, and school sports programs wind down, according to the company.

The nationwide fitness chain saw more than 90,000 teens sign up and complete more than 5.5 million workouts during the entire summer.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, less than 15% of teens were meeting the daily physical activity recommendation during the pandemic.

The company wants teens to feel safe and have a welcoming space when they arrive at any of their locations to get their sweat on in a healthy way.

All teens who sign up for membership are automatically entered into a scholarship, which will reward one student in each state to have the chance to win a $500 scholarship and a grand prize of $5,000 in scholarship.

To enroll, students must be between the age of 14 and 19 years old. Teenagers under 18 years old must sign up with a parent or guardian either online or in-person at one of their clubs.

High school students can workout for free from May 16 - Aug. 13 at a nearest planet fitness location.