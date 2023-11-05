x
Local pinball wizard competes against players from around the world | Get Uplifted

A childhood love of pinball has taken Stephanie Traub from local leagues to international competition.

WASHINGTON — Local pinball wizard Stephanie Traub is competing in a really cool event this weekend: PinClash.

An online arcade pinball tournament featuring 24 top ranked players from around the world competing head to head remotely on the Godzilla pinball machine for the title of PinClash champion, and $1,000, it’s serious out in these pinball streets.

Traub is part of a local pinball league, playing in events around the country, mining a love of the game going back to childhood.

"So I have always been interested in it, when I was a kid I asked my parents for a pinball machine every year for Christmas, since I never got it, which is fine, I kind of understand why."  

Nonetheless, she persisted, rising up the world rankings while fulfilling an old dream.

"There used to be a movie called 'The Wizard' with Fred Savage. Him and his brother went to a video game competition. They like traveled across the country for it, and I remember when I was a kid, I was like that is the coolest thing ever. So basically I'm living out my 'Wizard' fantasy via pinball."

PinClash will be streaming Saturday at 3 p.m. at IE Pinball on Twitch if you want to support, and you can catch Stephanie on Thursday nights with her friend Jose Chong at One-IPod-One-Pinball on Twitch.

If you have something you'd like to share, email us at GetUplifted@wusa9.com or contact Allison Seymour on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

   

