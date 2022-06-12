Two 12-year-old dogs in search of their fur-ever home

Senior pets Sophie and Joey are seeking a home big enough for two after being surrendered by their longtime owner ahead of the holidays.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Love is ageless! This holiday season, you can help keep bonded 12-year-old canine sisters Sophie and Joey together by offering to foster or adopt.

After spending their whole lives living with the same pet parent, the dogs are seeking a new home this holiday season from the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria (AWLA).

When their owner found herself unable to care for Joey and Sophie any longer, her one wish was that these two dogs, who have lived together their entire lives, not be separated from each other.

After the pair was surrendered over to AWLA, staff say they immediately recognized the only way these sweet girls would be able to join a new family was together.

“Even on the first day they came to us, you could tell that they didn’t want to be apart, not even for a moment,” said Elena Carver, the AWLA’s Veterinary & Foster Care Manager. “But when they were together, they completely opened up. Suddenly this new place wasn’t as scary to them.”

AWLA's goal is to help every animal find a loving home this holiday season.

In Sophie and Joey's case, that home needs to be big enough for two.

That's why, as part of AWLA’s Home for the Pawlidays event, running through the end of December, adoption fees have been paid by Priority Automotive for all adult animals, including Sophie and Joey.

“Every animal deserves a loving family, regardless of their age,” said AWLA Executive Director Stella Hanly. “Sophie and Joey have given so much love in their lives and they have so much more to give. Wouldn’t it be the most wonderful present for them to be in a safe, warm and caring home this holiday season?”