Loudoun County's annual 'Clear the Shelters' returns this weekend

Here's how you can adopt an animal for free through Loudoun County Animal Services.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Loudoun County’s annual “Clear the Shelters” event is happening this weekend.

The Loudoun County Animal Services shelter is waiving their adoption pet fee on Saturday, August 26 and Sunday, August 27. The event takes place from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the adoption facility located at 42225 Adoption Drive in Leesburg, Virginia.

The organization holds this event every year to encourage people in the community to give these animals a new forever home. This year, LCAS has seen a significant increase in animals being put up for adoption.

“So far this year, we have received over 170 animals through Humane Law Enforcement animal welfare investigations, and our overall owner surrenders are up 42%,” said Shelter Operations Manager Melissa Heard.

The number of animals in need of medical and behavioral attention before being adoption-ready was astronomical, making it hard for the team to keep up with the volume.

Adoption fees can typically be as low as $2 for a fish and as high as $175 for a puppy.

Adoptions at LCAS are on a first-come, first-serve basis. The shelter currently has over two dozen cats and kittens, 13 dogs, and a 19-year-old horse named Arthur that will be available to adopt this weekend. To view the animals available for adoption head over to www.loudoun.gov/534/Available-Pets.