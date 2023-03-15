'Test your luck' | Fairfax Co. Animal Shelter offers reduced adoption fees through St. Patrick's Day weekend

From March 17-19, potential adopters can test their luck by drawing from a pot of adoption fees, ranging from $5 to $25. Whatever they pull, is what they must pay.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Anyone looking to adopt a pet this St. Patrick's Day weekend will be offered reduced adoption fees through the Fairfax County Animal Shelter.

The only catch, potential adopters must test their luck by drawing from a pot of adoption fees, ranging from $5 to $25, and whatever they pull, is what they will pay to adopt their new furry friend.

In addition to the holiday promotion running from Friday, March 17, through Sunday, March 19, 2023, the Fairfax County Police Department will hold a St. Patrick's Day-themed blood drive on-site the Thursday prior with Inova, a not-for-profit health organization based in Falls Church, Virginia.

In 2022, officials claim more than 75 units of blood were collected at the drive, far surpassing its goal.

This year's drive will be held Thursday, March 16 at 1:30 p.m. in the Fairfax County Public Safety Headquarters located at 12000 Government Center Parkway, Fairfax, Room 2105/2107

From December to March, the Fairfax County Animal Shelter saw a 40% increase in all animals coming into the shelter. Officials say the shelter is quickly running out of kennel space for dogs.

So this holiday, shelter officials encourage anyone able and willing to adopt a new pet at a great deal and help provide them with a forever home.

The shelter is located at 4500 W Ox Road and is open Tuesday through Sunday.

Click here for a list of available pets at Fairfax County Animal Shelter.