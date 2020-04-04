WASHINGTON — In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the DC Humane Rescue Alliance is hosting several events in April giving away free pet food to those in need.

The Pet Pantry program supplies D.C. pet owners in need with approximately half the food needed by their owned dogs and cats each month, determined by species and weight.

Any pet owner who wishes to receive food for their pet through HRA’s Pet Pantry will be asked to complete an enrollment form on-site the first time they come to pick up food. After enrolling the first time, pet owners will be given an identification card that must be provided during each subsequent visit. Food may be picked up once per month via any of the Pet Pantry’s distribution events for each animal who is enrolled in the program.

The events will be held outdoors and social distancing rules will be enforced, HRA says.

“COVID-19 and its impact on access to resources affects the entire family, including owned animals,” said Lauren Lipsey, vice president of community programs at the Humane Rescue Alliance. “We hope that the Pet Pantry helps to alleviate some of the burden felt by families during this difficult time.”

Details on April events can be found below:

Sunday, April 5

9 – 11 a.m. at 1201 New York Ave., NE

2 – 4 p.m. at 15 Oglethorpe St., NW

Tuesday, April 14

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Frederick Douglass Community Center, 2000 Alabama Ave., SE

Friday, April 17

12 – 2 p.m. at Martha's Outfitters, 2204 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., SE

Sunday, April 19

9 – 11 a.m. at 1201 New York Ave., NE

2 - 4 p.m. at 15 Oglethorpe St., NW

Friday, April 24

12 – 2 p.m. at Bread for the City, 1640 Good Hope Rd., SE

