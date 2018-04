No pigs allowed!

An anonymous tip was sent to ARLnow about an owner who has been bringing a pet pig to a dog park in Arlington, Va.

The pig has been seen at the Shirlington Dog Park on a leash and harness more than once. The problem is: pigs are illegal to keep as pets in the county and has been since 1935, according to Arlington County Code Animala and Fowl.

At this time, the Animal Welfare League of Arlington has not received any complaints about the pig.

