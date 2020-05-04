LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — Palm Sunday, the day many Christians say they recognize Jesus’ entrance into Jerusalem.

COVID-19 has churches resorting to online services. The tradition of Palm Sunday is often celebrated with the burning of palms to be used for Ash Wednesday. Some say the palm branch is a symbol of victory, triumph, eternal life and peace.

Jeremiah Hicks, Minister of Music New Home Baptist Church in Landover, Maryland, said he’s praying all will be normal soon. “Even though we may not speak the same language when we hear music, music is universal; and that's a way that God uses to bring us together.”

Jeremiah Hicks won’t take credit for those words. It’s a paraphrase of Stevie Wonder lyric. And though it wasn’t written in a gospel ballad, it sings true for all genres of music.

“Praise and worship is really kind of like that foundation to kind of break down the barriers,” Hicks added.

To prepare us for what’s to come during a typical service, home videos proves he’s been preparing for this position his whole life. This Palm Sunday Hicks is sharing his musical gifts from the safety of his home. “I keep thinking about, 'Wow we would have been preparing music now.' ”

He’s found peace in singing his melodies from a distance. “I feel that God is really trying to get our attention. I'm just looking forward to the Sunday when we come back. I want it to feel like Palm Sunday, Resurrection Sunday all those things.”

Easter Sunday is next week. The service which usually draws everyone to the pews. His church will continue practicing social distancing, following the guidelines issued by local authorities.

“I believe the scripture that says, ‘Be still and know that I am God." Hicks said.

