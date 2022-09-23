Many women quickly began to comment on the cops and their attractive physical appearance, and as the number of shares climbed, the post was launched.

NORFOLK, Va. — If you follow the Norfolk Police Department on Facebook or TikTok, there's a chance that a post has come across your timeline within the past few days. Even if you don't, you've probably heard about it.

And within that post, there are photos of two Norfolk police officers who are going viral.

For reference, see the first photo in the series below. Officer Anthony Marques (left,) and Officer Sean Gilley (right):

Many women quickly began to comment on the cops and their attractive physical appearance, and as the number of shares climbed, the post was launched across the digital world.

Here are a few examples of some of the more popular comments:

"Can we set up a travel bus to Norfolk asap???"

"You need to do a calendar to raise money! Not only are you good at what you do, you look good!"

"Are they single ? …….asking for a friend"

"Moves to Norfolk. Commits crime. Gets deported back to Canada. #worthit"

“Hot Cop 1 and Hot Cop 2”

It continues and continues, with even some businesses chiming in to take advantage of the social media chatter.

As a response to the community, both officers appeared on Hampton Roads-based radio station 94.9 The Point for an interview on Friday morning.

Both men are members of the SWAT team, and both men also confirmed that they are single at this time.

You can watch the full interview below:

The internet strikes again!