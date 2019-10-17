WASHINGTON — If you’re on a diet, you should either stop reading right now or decide that today's going to be your cheat day.

It's the most carb-filled day of the year -- National Pasta Day. To celebrate, restaurants are serving up a variety of pasta and even pizza at a discounted rate so that everyone can join in on some fettuccine fun.

In honor of the holiday, here are some of the restaurants throughout the D.C. Metropolitan area that are providing deals that will make today a lot easier and less shameful to scarf down oodles of noodles.

Olive Garden - The legendary food chain that originated in Florida is offering its visitors buy one, get one free never-ending bowls of pasta/ To get the deal, you just need to text PRIZE and MISSION to 29002...and yes, you still get unlimited breadsticks and your choice of soup or salad. Take a look at their menu to start thinking about how you may want to build your pasta before you get there! https://www.olivegarden.com/home

Maggiano’s Little Italy- For more upscale dining, guests can be provided with great deals that won’t hurt your pockets too much. When you buy a Specialty Pasta, Chef Featured Pasta, or a Classic Pasta, you get to take another Classic Past home for free! You can also save yourself $10 by signing up for their email. https://www.maggianos.com/ Buca Di Beppo - While they aren’t offering any deals specifically for today, you can enjoy three new menu items added for their celebration of World Pasta Month! They are also offering customers with a custom all-expenses-paid 6-day trip to Italy. In order to win, just complete the form on their website https://www.bucadibeppo.com/ Romano’s Macaroni Grill- Feel like celebrating with a group of friends? You can dine in here to get $25 off when you feast with five people from Sunday to Thursday from 4 p.m., for a limited time. Buca Di Beppo isn't the only one gifting their customers with a trip abroad. Romano's is also offering their guests a two-day trip to Tuscany, Italy to visit the restaurant’s winery. For more information on how to sign up, visit their website https://www.macaronigrill.com/ Uno Pizzeria and Grill - Not in the mood for traditional pasta, but still want to keep it in the family? No worries because this establishment has many deals for pizza, which is perfect if you missed National Pizza Day, earlier this month. You can buy any pizza and get a 2nd pizza of equal or lesser value for $6 or you can buy as many add-ons as you would like for $6. Want to make it a family outing? Well, you can purchase the family deal which includes 2 pizzas and 8 wings for $29.99! https://www.unos.com/bar/701.php Bertucci’s - You can travel here almost any day of the week and experience fantastic deals on both pizza and pasta! Located right on Pennsylvania Avenue, customers have the option to either enjoy 50% everything meatball, every Monday, buy any brick-oven pizza and get one FREE on Tuesdays, have your kids eat for free on Wednesdays, or enjoy family of four bundle deals starting at only $9 per person! For more information on how you can chow down on these daily cheap eats, visit their site https://www.bertuccis.com/specials/

Today is strictly a no-judgment zone, so go out with your loved ones and twirl your forks freely in pasta bowls across the city. Reminders of diets shall not be brought up in conversation. Enjoy a small talk with a mouth full of cheap pasta in peace on this lovely cheat-day filled with carbs, carbs, a couple of garlic buttered breadsticks, and more carbs.

Godere! (P.S. that’s “enjoy” in Italian, for those pasta lovers who enjoy Italian food, but know nothing else about the culture.)

