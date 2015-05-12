Attention True Crimes fans: National Law Enforcement Museum launches scavenger hunt events

Visitors will use interactive exhibits to help solve a series of clues and uncover the verdict and legacy of two cases in American Law Enforcement history.

WASHINGTON — The National Law Enforcement Museum has announced a new series of True Crime Scavenger hunt events that will give visitors the chance to become a detective in a historic case.

According to a release from the National Law Enforcement Museum, participants will use interactive exhibits to help solve a series of clues and uncover the verdict and legacy of two cases in American Law Enforcement history.

True crime enthusiasts will be able to focus on solving the Charles Lindbergh Jr. Kidnapping or the People vs. OJ Simpson. The two crimes will alternate monthly with the scavenger hunt events happening at 2 p.m. on the last Saturday of each month.

The official scanger hunt dates are as follows:

February 25

March 25

April 29

May 27

June 24

July 29

August 26

September 23

October 28

Those who wish to participate in the scavenger hunts will need to purchase a $10 ticket. Each event is limited to 30 visitors.

Click here for more information on the scavenger hunt events and/or tickets.