Montgomery County girl who was gifted with a heart at young age may need another

Paisley Billigmeier received a heart transplant when she was just 2 years old, and the time is coming when she'll need a new one.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Paisley Billigmeier – aka the sweet answer to many prayers – is a happy 10-year-old girl who loves spending time with her parents, three siblings, friends, and of course, her iPad.

Born in China with a serious heart condition, she was adopted at the age of 2 by Josh and Joanna Billigmeier, who brought her home to Montgomery County knowing that she would need a considerable amount of medical care and ultimately, a heart transplant.

It was exactly one stress-filled year of medical emergencies and hospital stays before Paisley was added to the transplant list. But just two months later, she received her new heart.

The recovery time for a transplant can be a long one, but she was walking within a week or two, and just a couple of weeks later she was back home from the hospital, happily pushing her tricycle down the block.

Several good years have passed since the transplant, but last fall, as the family was heading out on a Thanksgiving trip, Paisley suffered a cardiac arrest at BWI airport, requiring lifesaving CPR.

It was a scary moment, requiring more time in the hospital and a number of medical procedures including the implantation of a heart monitor.

It's been found that at some point in the near future, Paisley will have to go back on the heart transplant waiting list, joining the close to 4,000 others in the D.C. Metro area who are also on it.

But not today.

For now, she’ll continue happily living her life. Loving, and being loved on, by her family, going to school, and playing with her friends – a testament to the gift of organ transplants.

A gift that costs donors nothing, but gives everything to those who receive it. And it's simple really. All a potential donor in D.C. has to do is check the box saying that they wish to be an organ and tissue donor when applying for or renewing a driver license, or they can log onto donatelifedc.org and register there. The same holds true for Virginia and Maryland.

And the need is great.