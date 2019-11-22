WASHINGTON — Is it even the holidays if you don't post a pic on Instagram from the city's most festive bar while drinking a cocktail named "Son of a Nutcracker?" Nope!

Miracle on 7th Street, Drink Company’s annual holiday-themed pop-up bar is making a comeback for its fifth year in a row, and this year they’ve scored a real home run.

In addition to crowd favorites like the Hanukkah-themed "Chinese and a movie" room (complete with spinning dreidels, menu light up boards, and a giant menorah), this year's attraction will feature an homage to the latest team to earn the moniker District of Champions -- the Nationals, of course.

Son of a Nutcracker: Cognac, Brandy de Jerez, Creme de Cacao, Creme de Menthe, Cream

Drink Company



Special Projects Manager Adriana Salame-Aspiazu said the bar will "celebrate our hometown heroes in a candy cane baseball wonderland." Don't worry, there won't be any Rick and Morty repeats with copyright issues, as Derek Brown got all the proper legal and ownership clearances from the Nationals.

Expect Instagrammable backdrops like a "Finished the Fight" sign and numerous baby shark references. But alas, Strasmas will not be celebrated, as part of the bar's deal with the Nationals stipulates that no players can be specifically named.

On the eve of Christmas Eve (aka Dec. 23), the bar will host a bash to support the Washington Nationals Dream Foundation. Your $20 ticket will grant you two hours inside the pop-up bar.

Gretchen, Stop Trying to Make Fetch Happen: Sherry, Dry Curacao, Spiced Cranberry Syrup, Cava

Drink Company

Another room will be dedicated to all things teddy bear in support of Children’s Hospital.

Popular drinks like the "Gretchen, Stop Trying to Make Fetch Happen" cocktail will return, while new cocktails, like Son of a Nutcracker and Maccabeats by Dreidel, will make their debut. And one item that will never leave the menu? The annual tradition isn't complete without a Nog Shot (shot of homemade eggnog).

The pop-up runs Nov. 22 through Dec. 31.

Hours 11/22 through 11/29: Monday – Thursday 5:00pm – 12:30am; Friday 5:00pm – 1:30am; Saturday 5:00pm – 1:30am; Sunday 5:00pm – 12:30am

Hours 11/30 through 12/31: Monday – Thursday 5:00pm – 12:30am; Friday 5:00pm – 1:30am; Saturday 1:00pm – 1:30am; Sunday 1:00pm – 12:30am

