Inconceivably we practically shut down | Learning from the COVID-19 pandemic

There are some very essential things we can learn from our COVID-19 shutdown experience.

WASHINGTON — Weeks before it began, it seemed inconceivable that we would practically shut down an entire planet from normal activity and have so many forced to shelter in place in their home.

What have we learned from the COVID-19 Shutdown?

COVID-19 was a new virus. Most of its characteristics were unknown. Over time, an understanding of how it works has evolved.

What can we, as individuals and a society, glean from this worldwide sabbatical, a time of pause, for plotting our future? First, an awareness that we as individuals and families must be prepared. Most of us found we live week to week with no surplus of supplies and food.

We have heard warnings for years to prepare for catastrophe but we haven’t.

We must find ways to make our homes secure, sustainable and our lives more self-sufficient. The next crisis will not be exactly the same. We must think of what resources we cannot be without. This is also true for our society.

Our local communities, our states, and our country need to prepare for the worse and hope for the best.

Businesses, Faith Communities, and other Organizations have learned new ways to communicate. But what if the internet were not there? What if stores could not open at all? We need to consider alternatives ahead.

Food, medical supplies, medicines, and other vital necessities should come from multiple sources. During this time, we have found ways to reduce traffic, to work from home in many situations, and be creative in doing things in new ways. Creating safe environments to protect from disease must be Paramount in our planning.

Rather than dwelling on how difficult the COVID-19 pandemic has been, it is more productive to focus on what we are learning and continue that process. Instead of rehearsing what we lack, we can reflect with gratitude on the things we possess.