VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Whether you already booked a dinner reservation at that special restaurant, or not, it's worth taking note that restaurants have lists that are filling up fast for Valentine's Day.

“There seems to be a good push for early reservations this year, which is something that we like to see,” said Zinn. “We’re pretty excited about that. Saturday night is already fully booked.”

George Kotarides is the President of the Atlantic Avenue Association. He said the holiday business boom helps during the tourist off-season.

“It gets people out, you know, in February and Valentine’s is a wonderful opportunity right after Restaurant Week,” said Kotarides.

Whether it’s a business on the boardwalk or in Hilltop, like Le Yaca, managers expect lots of patrons.

“We already have more than last year,” said Le Yaca Floor Manager Cecile Abaid. It’s a chance for local restaurants to stand out and set the tone.

“Every woman should have a rose when they leave the restaurant," Abaid said. "It’s part of the ambiance and part of the celebration."

No matter the business, they have one identical word of advice.

"You have to, you have to plan ahead,” said Abaid.

