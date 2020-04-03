Spending time in Washington? Get to know some of its most popular local eateries, from a New American restaurant to a gelato spot.

1. The Hamilton

Topping the list is music venue and New American spot The Hamilton. Located at 600 14th St. NW downtown, it's the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 2,490 reviews on Yelp.

Entrees include pan-seared Atlantic salmon, pan-roasted Rohan duck breast, blackened catfish etouffee, house-made pastas and steaks and chops.

2. Pitango Gelato

Next up is Pitango Gelato, situated at 413 Seventh St. NW in Penn Quarter. With 4.5 stars out of 884 reviews on Yelp, it has proved to be a local favorite.

Vanilla chocolate chip, Bosc pear, banana, sesame, kiwi, mojito, star anise and pomegranate are among the many flavors on offer.

3. Legal Sea Foods

This outlet of the chain Legal Sea Foods is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 704 Seventh St. NW in Chinatown, four stars out of 688 reviews.

Among the specialties are crab cakes, baked stuffed shrimp, oysters on the half shell, swordfish steaks, snapper and fish and chips.

4. Old Ebbitt Grill

Old Ebbitt Grill, a traditional American restaurant, is another high-traffic neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 8,393 Yelp reviews. Head over to 675 15th St. NW downtown to see for yourself.

Pan-seared sea scallops, filet mignon, hanger steak, trout parmesan and jumbo lump crab cakes are among the menu options.

