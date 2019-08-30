Ready for a new steakhouse to spice up your routine? Cut, celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck's steakhouse chain, has opened at 1050 31st St. NW in Georgetown.

The fine dining steakhouse inside the Roosevelt Hotel features wagyu beef heart, hand-cut steak tartare with crispy beef tendon, yolk jam and toasted pine nuts and an heirloom tomato salad with fresh burrata.

The new locale has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a four-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Brent B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 25, wrote, 'I ordered the steak frites (the cheapest of the three steak options), while my wife got the lobster sandwich. The steak was cooked perfectly, and my wife's lobster sandwich was solid.'

Yelper Priya R. added, “The one thing I would say you cannot miss would be the blue crab fried rice. It is fried rice with crab meat wrapped in a fried egg. The tomahawk steak is the star of the show here, since you can watch it get cut at the center front of the kitchen/dining room.'

Cut is open for breakfast from 6:30-10:30 a.m. weekdays and 7-10:30 a.m. on weekends. Lunch is served daily from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., and the daily dinner hours are 5:30-10 p.m. The bar is open from 11:30 a.m.-midnight Sunday-Thursday and 11:30 a.m.-1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Washington? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.