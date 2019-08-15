WASHINGTON — Want to know where to go when it comes to dance in Washington?

Whether you're a newbie or a seasoned pro, there's no shortage of first-class dance options to check out in and around Washington.

To find the top dance studios in the area, Hoodline analyzed data from Yelp, Facebook and ClassPass to identify which studios are the most popular. Read on for the results.

1215 Connecticut Ave. NW, Dupont Circle

Jordin's Paradise is Washington's favorite dance studio by the numbers, with 4.5 stars out of 2,111 reviews on ClassPass, 3.5 stars out of 109 reviews on Yelp and 3,105 fans on Facebook.

'They offer kickboxing for stress release, ballet for flexibility, Salsa for body balance and coordination and laughing yoga.'

4618 14th St. NW, Floor 2, Petworth

Also among Washington's favorites is Dance Loft on 14, with 4.7 stars out of 50 reviews on ClassPass, four stars out of four reviews on Yelp and 2,306 fans on Facebook.

'Dance Loft on 14 is a spacious four-studio arts facility located in a historic Art Deco movie theater in the heart of Ward 4,' states the business's ClassPass profile.

'They offer dance classes, space rentals for rehearsals and performances and a performance series in their theater. Their stable of professional artists offer classes in disciplines from ballet to acro yoga and taekwondo.'

3400 14th St. NW, Columbia Heights

With 4.9 stars out of 30 reviews on ClassPass, 3.5 stars out of 14 reviews on Yelp and 7,344 fans on Facebook, The Dance Institute of Washington has garnered plenty of local fans.

'The Dance Institute of Washington is a dance education institution committed to providing youth the opportunity to develop artistically, socially, emotionally and intellectually through dance,' its Yelp page says. DIW also offers an array of adult dance classes, workshops, master classes, performances, community events and more.'

3232 Georgia Ave. NW, Suite 104, Columbia Heights

With 4.8 stars out of 137 reviews on ClassPass, four stars out of 32 reviews on Yelp and 1,831 fans on Facebook, Salsa With Silvia is another popular local pick.

'Salsa With Silvia offers group Salsa, Bachata and Cumbia dance classes,' says the business's ClassPass profile. 'They also offer dance fitness classes, Salsa social dances and other events.'

