Curious just how far your dollar goes in Capitol Hill?

According to Walk Score, this Washington neighborhood has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Capitol Hill is currently hovering around $1,906.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got $2,600/month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit over at 1263 First St. SE. It's listed for $2,528/month for its 704 square feet.

The building boasts a fitness center. The unit also features a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are permitted.

Next, check out this 652-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 700 Constitution Ave. NE. It's listed for $2,550/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and onsite laundry. In the unit, expect to find a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. Both cats and dogs are permitted. The listing specifies a $350 cat fee and a $500 dog fee.

Located at 1326 Florida Ave. NE, here's a 689-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's also listed for $2,550/month.

You can expect to find a dishwasher, a balcony and a washer and dryer in the unit. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Listed at $2,600/month, this 799-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1212 Fourth St. SE.

The building has secured entry and garage parking. The listing also promises a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring in the unit. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit located at 880 New Jersey Ave. SE. It's listed for $2,560/month for its 747 square feet.

In the residence, the listing promises a balcony, a walk-in closet, a fireplace and in-unit laundry. The unit is both cat-friendly and dog-friendly.

