WASHINGTON —

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Capitol Hill?

According to Walk Score, this Washington neighborhood has excellent walkability, is a 'biker's paradise' and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one-bedroom in Capitol Hill is currently hovering around $1,925.

So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $2,000/month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Listed at $1,915/month, this 456-square-foot studio apartment is located at 701 Second St. NE.

You can expect hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry in the unit. Both cats and dogs are permitted.

Next, there's this studio apartment situated at 1263 First St. SE. It's listed for $1,929/month for its 502 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry. The apartment also features hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

Here's a 528-square-foot studio apartment at 100 K St. NE that's going for $1,930/month.

The unit offers air conditioning, in-unit laundry and a balcony. Building amenities include a fitness center. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Listed at $1,962/month, this 446-square-foot studio apartment is located at 315 H St. NE.

The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Next, there's this studio apartment situated at H Street NE. It's listed for $1,977/month for its 397 square feet.

You can expect to find a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, a balcony and in-unit laundry in the unit. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

