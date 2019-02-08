Curious just how far your dollar goes in Cleveland Park?

According to Walk Score, this Washington neighborhood is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Cleveland Park is currently hovering around $2,200.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $1,900 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Listed at $1,803/month, this 520-square-foot studio apartment is located at Quebec Street NW.

The unit includes a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and air conditioning. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are allowed.

Next, there's this studio apartment located at 3220 Connecticut Ave. It's listed for $1,834/month for its 390 square feet.

Look for a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a fireplace in the unit. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Here's a 383-square-foot studio apartment at 3726 Connecticut Ave. that's going for $1,835/month.

Expect to see hardwood flooring in the unit. Pets are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Next, check out this 900-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 4000 Mass. Ave. It's listed for $1,900/month.

The building features a swimming pool, on-site laundry and garage parking. The apartment also has hardwood flooring and a balcony. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

