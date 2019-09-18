WASHINGTON — Looking for something to do this week? From a silent R&B dance party to a celebration at President Lincoln's Cottage, here are a few top options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.

Zero Proof Happy Hour

When: Friday, Sept. 20, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Lululemon, 3265 M St. NW

Admission: Free

R&B Night Silent Headphone Dance Party

When: Friday, Sept. 20, 9 p.m.- 2 a.m.

Where: Lucky Strike, 701 Seventh St. NW

Admission: $13.50

Afro Karaoke

When: Friday, Sept. 20, 10 p.m.- 3 a.m.

Where: Karma, 2221 Adams Place NE

Admission: $10-$15

Homecoming at President Lincoln's Cottage

When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: President Lincoln's Cottage, 140 Rock Creek Church Road NW

Admission: Free

Taste of Brightwood

When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: 6100 Georgia Ave NW

Admission: $10

