WASHINGTON — Want to get out and about this week, without breaking the bank? Here are four ideas for what to do in Washington for $20 or less.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

Empower the Community Weekend

From the event description:

When: Saturday, Aug. 10, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Where: Walter E. Washington Convention Center, 801 Mount Vernon Place NW

Admission: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Dancing In the Sky 'A White Affair'

From the event description:

When: Saturday, Aug. 10, 5-11 p.m.

Where: Liaison Washington Capitol Hill, 415 New Jersey Ave. NW

Admission: $25, general admission

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Silent Headphone Dance Party

From the event description:

When: Saturday, Aug. 10, 8 p.m.- 3 a.m.

Where: Po Boy Jim Bar and Grill, 1934 Ninth St. NW

Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Parking in DC can be tough, especially during popular events. To find free or cheap parking and to book parking in advance, see this map of DC parking from SpotAngels. And to get there by public transportation, check the Metro website for nearby stations and schedules.

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.