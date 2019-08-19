WASHINGTON —

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Capitol Hill?

According to Walk Score, this Washington neighborhood is extremely walkable, is a 'biker's paradise' and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Capitol Hill is currently hovering around $1,925.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $3,500 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Listed at $3,408/month, this 1,153-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is located at 1160 First St. NE.

You can expect hardwood flooring, granite countertops and in-unit laundry in the residence. Building amenities include a roof deck, a swimming pool and dry cleaning service. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 1100 First St. SE. It's listed for $3,437/month for its 700 square feet.

The building offers assigned parking. You can also expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher in the furnished apartment. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Here's an 805-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 1013 E St. SE that's going for $3,440/month.

Look for a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and central heating in the unit. Expect outdoor space as a building amenity. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Listed at $3,468/month, this 1,206-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is located at 1011 First St. SE.

Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Here's a 1,103-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 1263 First St. SE that's going for $3,485/month.

The building has a fitness center. You can also expect a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet in the residence. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

