Curious just how far your dollar goes in South West?

According to Walk Score, this Washington neighborhood is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in South West is currently hovering around $1,995.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $2,400 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Listed at $2,330/month, this 546-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 465 M St. SW.

In the residence, expect to find in-unit laundry and high ceilings. The building boasts a swimming pool and a fitness center. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 950 Maine Ave., SW. It's listed for $2,336/month for its 546 square feet.

The building features secured entry and garage parking. In the apartment, you can expect in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are welcome.

Here's a 751-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1001 Fourth St. SW that's going for $2,400/month.

Expect to find a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the unit. The building has garage parking and secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are permitted. Be prepared for a $50 pet fee.

