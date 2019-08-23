WASHINGTON —

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Eckington ?

According to Walk Score, this Washington neighborhood requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one-bedroom in Brentwood is currently hovering around $1,350.

So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $1,700/month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Listed at $1,620/month, this 880-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1835 24th St. NE.

In the unit, expect to see central heating, a balcony and carpeted floors. The building has on-site laundry and secured entry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

Next, there's this studio apartment located at 1401 New York Ave. North East. It's listed for $1,633/month for its 355 square feet.

The residence comes with in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 2321 Lincoln Road NE that's going for $1,654/month.

The building features outdoor space and secured entry. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are welcome here.

Finally, check out this 1,028-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 3502 Commodore Joshua Barney Drive. It's listed for $1,695/month.

The building boasts secured entry. The unit also comes with a fireplace, a dishwasher, a balcony and hardwood floors. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

