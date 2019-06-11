Wondering where to find the best cocktail bars near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cocktail bars in Washington, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. Daikaya Ramen Shop

First on the list is Daikaya Ramen Shop. Located at 705 Sixth St. NW, Floor 1, downtown, it is the most popular cocktail bar in Washington, boasting four stars out of 3,001 reviews on Yelp.

2. Pisco y Nazca

Next up is Pisco y Nazca, situated at 1823 L St. NW in downtown. With 4.5 stars out of 592 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Taqueria Habanero

Petworth's Taqueria Habanero, located at 3710 14th St. NW, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Mexican spot 4.5 stars out of 779 reviews.

4. Purple Patch

Purple Patch, a cocktail bar and Filipino and traditional American restaurant, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 748 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3155 Mt Pleasant St. NW to see for yourself.

5. Barrel

And then there's Barrel, a Capitol Hill favorite with 4.5 stars out of 720 reviews. Stop by 613 Pennsylvania Ave. SE to hit up the cocktail bar and restaurant next time you're in the mood.

Deciding when to check out the top spots above? Saturdays tend to be the busiest days of the week for consumer spending at bars and lounges across the Washington area, while Tuesdays are least busy, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of reputation management and business analytics for small businesses. Last year, average daily transactions at bars and lounges grew to 93 per business on Saturdays, almost three times the average on Tuesdays.

