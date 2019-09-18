WASHINGTON — Celebrating the fall equinox goes back millennia. The ancients tracked the sun’s path and used their knowledge to schedule plantings and festivals. Nowadays, the equinox — which takes place Sept. 23 this year — ushers in the cozy comforts of fall.

In the spirit of the changing season, Hoodline — using Yelp data and our own methodology — presents this roundup of the top establishments in Washington to get the most out of the first day of autumn.

The fall equinox and freshly roasted coffee go hand-in-hand. So grab a scarf, slip into some wool socks and put on your favorite kaftan before heading to one of these popular Washington coffee shops.

1. Philz Coffee

Topping the list is Adams Morgan's Philz Coffee, situated at 1827 Adams Mill Road NW. With 4.5 stars out of 324 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.

2. Chinatown Coffee

Chinatown Coffee, located at 475 H St. NW, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot four stars out of 531 reviews.

Like it or not, the days are about to get shorter. As daylight begins to fade, stock up on reading material at one of these top Washington bookstores.

1. Politics and Prose

Topping the list is Politics and Prose. Located at 5015 Connecticut Ave. NW in Chevy Chase, the store, which offers coffee, tea and more, is the highest-rated bookstore in Washington, boasting four stars out of 304 reviews on Yelp.

2. East City Bookshop

Next up is Capitol Hill's East City Bookshop, situated at 645 Pennsylvania Ave. SE, Suite 100. With five stars out of 44 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Bridge Street Books

Georgetown's Bridge Street Books, located at 2814 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the shop 4.5 stars out of 52 reviews.

What screams fall more than a quality cider? Check out these top spots to quench your thirst.

1. Supreme Core Cider

Topping the list is Supreme Core Cider. Located at 2400 T St. NE, it is the highest-rated cidery in Washington, boasting 4.5 stars out of 33 reviews on Yelp.

2. Homestead

Next up is Petworth's Homestead, situated at 3911 Georgia Ave. NW. With four stars out of 268 reviews on Yelp, the cocktail bar, cidery and traditional American spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. ANXO

ANXO, located at 711 Kennedy St. NW in Brightwood Park, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cidery and tasting room 4.5 stars out of 35 reviews.

