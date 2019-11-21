Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Washington if you're on a budget of up to $2,400/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

1111 New Jersey Ave. SE (Capitol Hill)

Listed at $2,301/month, this 692-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1111 New Jersey Ave. SE.

The unit offers a fireplace, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and a swimming pool. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a 'walker's paradise,' is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

1001 Fourth St. SW (South West)

Next, check out this 747-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1001 Fourth St. SW. It's listed for $2,325/month.

The building boasts garage parking and secured entry. You can also expect hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the apartment. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.

465 M St. SW (South West)

Located at 465 M St. SW, here's a 664-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,335/month.

The listing promises hardwood flooring in the unit. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry, a gym and garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable, is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

301 Massachusetts Ave. NW (Mount Vernon Square)

Listed at $2,350/month, this 631-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 301 Massachusetts Ave. NW.

The building features garage parking. The condo also has a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $2,350 broker's fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is a 'biker's paradise' and has excellent transit.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, read on for five marketing tips for real estate agents to showcase local market expertise.

