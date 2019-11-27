The number of crime incidents in Washington last week remained roughly even with the week before, according to data from CrimeoMeter, which collects reports from police agencies and validated sources.

The specific offenses that increased the most were theft and burglary. Theft rose to 309 incidents last week, from 273 the week before. Burglary went from 11 to 18. Reports of theft have continued to grow for the last two weeks.

There were two reported rape or sexual assault incidents last week. That represents an increase from one incident the previous week. There were also 57 incidents of robbery, up from 50 the week before.

Among the few types of offenses that saw a downturn last week, reports of auto burglary went from 264 to 235, and auto theft fell from 59 to 35.

Considering the concentration of crime across the city, Anacostia, Capitol Hill and Downtown had the most reported incidents last week. Anacostia and Capitol Hill were at the top of the list the previous week as well.

Crime in Downtown went up the most; incidents in the neighborhood have been rising for three weeks in a row. Crime reports in Anacostia also rose for a second week, and incidents in Adams Morgan are up considerably as well.

Regarding when crime most often occurs, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday had the most crime incidents last week. The largest increase from the previous week occurred on Wednesday, Sunday and Thursday, while incidents on Saturday and Tuesday went down. Comparing times of day, late afternoon, midday and evening saw the most crime last week.

