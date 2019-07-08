WASHINGTON — The number of crime incidents in Washington saw an overall increase last month, for the second month in a row, according to data from CrimeoMeter, which collects data from police agencies and validated sources.

Incidents rose by 5.4%, from 2,822 in June to 2,975 in July. This month’s increase in crime incidents puts the monthly total at about 4.4% below the same month a year ago. Crime tends to follow similar patterns over time, with seasonal ups and downs, making it useful to look at the year-over-year comparison as well.

Auto burglary and auto theft reports increased the most from the previous month. Auto burglary rose from 750 reported incidents in June to 895 in July, but has dropped by 171 incidents since July of last year. Auto theft incidents went from 183 to 217 for the month, or about an 18% increase. However, auto theft reports have decreased since a year ago.

There was also a sizable percentage increase last month in homicide, from 13 incidents per month to 20, and in assault, from 140 to 143. Both homicide and assault have increased since the same month last year.

Among the few types of offenses that saw a downturn last month, burglary reports went from 105 to 95. Theft incidents fell from 1,396 to 1,387, and rape or sexual assault incidents went down from 18 to 10. Burglary incidents have seen an overall downward trend since the same time last year, while theft reports have gone up.

Looking at crime patterns in different areas of the city, the largest increase last month occurred in Anacostia, Catholic University-Brookland and Eckington. Barnaby Woods, Fort Totten-Upper Northeast and the Palisades also had considerable percentage increases in crime offenses for the month, although they continue to have lower overall crime levels. Over the past year, crime has gone up the most in Kalorama, and declined the most in South West.

Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays saw the most crime incidents last month. The largest increase from the previous month occurred on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, while incidents on Saturdays, Sundays and Fridays went down. Comparing times of day, evening, late night and early afternoon continue to see the most crime incidents on average each day.

