The number of crime incidents in Washington saw an overall decrease for the week of July 30 to Aug. 5, after a previous rise, according to data from CrimeoMeter, which collects data from police agencies and validated sources. Incidents fell to 676 in the latest seven-day period of available police reports, down from 758 the week before.

The specific offenses that decreased the most were auto burglary and theft. Auto burglary fell to 215 incidents, from 244 the week before. Theft went from 332 to 307.

In somewhat smaller categories, there was also a sizable percentage decrease in robbery, from 56 incidents per week to 43, and in auto theft, from 57 to 49 incidents.

There were 30 reported assault incidents. That represents a decrease from 36 incidents the previous week. There were also 23 incidents of burglary, down from 28 the week before.

Among the few types of offenses that saw an uptick, reports of rape or sexual assault went from two to six, and homicide rose from two to three.

Considering the concentration of crime across the city, Anacostia, Capitol Hill and Eckington had the most reported incidents. Anacostia and Capitol Hill were at the top of the list the previous week as well.

Downtown saw the largest decline. Crime reports in Capitol Hill also fell, after increasing the week before, and incidents in Stadium-Armory are down considerably as well.

Regarding day and time factors, Tuesday, Wednesday and Monday had the most crime incidents. The largest decrease from the previous week occurred on Saturday, Friday and Monday, while incidents on Tuesday went up. Comparing times of day, late night, evening and early afternoon saw the most crime last week.

Want a longer-term view of crime in Washington? Here's our latest monthly crime report.

To report a crime in progress or life-threatening emergency, call 911. To report a non-urgent crime or complaint, contact your local police department.

Head to CrimeoMeter to get free local crime alerts in your area.

This story was created automatically using local crime data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about our data sources and local crime methodology. Got thoughts about what we're doing? Go here to share your feedback.