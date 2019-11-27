If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: There's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Washington this week, from 'Amadeus' to Charles Dickens' 'Hard Times.'

'Amadeus'

When: Friday, Nov. 29, 2 p.m.

Where: Folger Theatre, 201 E. Capitol St. SE

Price: $38.50

'Hard Times'

When: Friday, Nov. 29, 2:30 p.m.

Where: Washington Stage Guild at the Undercroft Theatre, 900 Massachusetts Ave. NW

Price: $15-$25

'Keep.'

When: Friday, Nov. 29, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Studio Theatre - Mead Theatre, 1501 14th St. NW

Price: $20

'Occupant'

When: Friday, Nov. 29, 8 p.m.

Where: Theater J at the Edlavitch DCJCC, 1529 Sixteenth St. NW

Price: $33

'Show & Tell'

When: Sunday, Dec. 1, 5-7 p.m.

Where: Anacostia Arts Center, 1231 Good Hope Road SE

Price: $15, online advance

