Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of delightful doggies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Washington, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Sophie is a darling female Basset hound and American bulldog mix staying at K-9 Lifesavers.

Sophie likes to socialize, and she gets along well with other dogs. She's mastered her house-training etiquette, her vaccinations are up to date and she is spayed.

Blue is a charming male American bulldog and terrier mix currently residing at K-9 Lifesavers.

Blue is ready to make friends — he'll get along great with other dogs. He is already neutered and vaccinated. No need to worry: He is already house-trained.

Toby is a handsome male terrier mix currently housed at K-9 Lifesavers.

Toby is eager to make friends — he'll get along well with other dogs. Toby is already neutered and vaccinated. He's mastered his house-training etiquette.

Boogie is a charming male pointer and Great Dane mix currently residing at K-9 Lifesavers.

Boogie gets along well with other dogs. His vaccinations are up to date, he's neutered and he is house-trained.

Homer is a charming male hound mix currently residing at City Dogs Rescue & City Kitties.

Homer is happy to keep company with cats and dogs. He is already house-trained, neutered and vaccinated.

Piglet is a lovable male Labrador retriever mix staying at Lucky Dog Animal Rescue.

Piglet needs special time to bond with you: He'll need a home free of other dogs, cats and children. He is already neutered, and he has all his shots. He has mastered his house-training etiquette.

Tuggor is a lovable male dachshund mix currently residing at Lucky Dog Animal Rescue.

Tuggor gets along well with other dogs. Tuggor will do best in a home without small children. He has all of his shots, and he is neutered.

