Does it seem like everyone’s talking about strength training these days? That’s because it’s the most popular type of fitness class in D.C. right now, according to the fitness subscription service ClassPass.

But with so many strength training classes in the city, it can be hard to find the best one for you. So, Hoodline teamed up with ClassPass to find the top ones — those that consistently draw bigger crowds, yet still have enough space to meet the demand. And because variety is the spice of any workout routine, we’re bringing you offerings from multiple venues around the city.

If you’re ready to give this workout a try, here’s the info to help you find the right session, in the right place, on your terms.

BODYPUMP at Gold's Gym

4595 Woodberry St., Riverdale Park and other locations

A 60-minute workout challenge, the BODYPUMP barbell class challenges major muscle groups using weight-room exercises like squats, presses, lifts and curls.

“Great music, awesome instructors and your choice of weight inspire you to get the results you came for — and fast,” Gold’s Gym writes on ClassPass.

Plan to bring the usual fitness clothing to work out. The venue asks that you check in at the kiosk and then stop by the desk to show photo ID.

Classes run multiple times on weekdays across the gym’s locations. You can check the ClassPass page for times and to book a spot. Starting times that tend to be less crowded include 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 12:05 p.m.

CaliFlex at Calisthenics Revolution

7950 Woodruff Court, Annandale

CaliFlex “is never the same routine twice, but always designed to build strength and tone-up,” Calisthenics Revolution writes on ClassPass. The venue offers two coach-led classes daily: one beginner and one more advanced.

The 90-minute sessions start when you’re ready — book one of the timeslots on ClassPass that’s near when you plan to arrive. The 2:30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. starting times are often less crowded, according to ClassPass data. The venue suggests wearing comfortable workout clothes and well-supported gym shoes.

BOOTCAMP at Gold’s Gym

1830 N. Nash St., Rosslyn

Also on offer from Gold’s Gym, BOOTCAMP is a large-group training class for all fitness levels that combines strength and cardio.

As you’d expect, pack workout clothes and water. The sessions run one hour, and Gold’s Gym suggests arriving 15 minutes early.

You can sign up for one of the daily sessions on ClassPass. If you want to avoid a crowd, look for 9:15 a.m., 10:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. starting times.

