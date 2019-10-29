Looking to get some fresh air?

From an iconic art museum tour to dinner cruises on the Potomac, there's plenty to do when it comes to travel and outdoor activities coming up in Washington this week. Read on for a rundown.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

Smithsonian American Art Adventures

From the event description:

When: Wednesday, Oct. 30, 5 p.m.

Where: Smithsonian American Art Museum, Eighth and F streets NW

Price: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 50% off Hop-On, Hop-Off Bus Tour

From the DC Trails deal description:

Where: 478 L’Enfant Plaza SW, southwest employment area

Price: $21 (50% off regular price). More options are available.

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Up to 40% off Dinner Cruise

From the Spirit of DC deal description:

Where: 580 Water St. SW

Price: $79 (40% off regular price). More options are available.

Click here for more details, and to get this deal

Up to 44% off Dinner Cruise

From the Odyssey Washington DC deal description:

Where: 580 Water St. SW

Price: $85 (44% off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to get this deal

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.